DAVENPORT-Diane Marie Parisot, 68, a resident of Davenport died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Diane was born December 18, 1951 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa the daughter of Frank and Norine (Vogt) Sixta. She married Cliff Parisot. The couple later divorced. She then found companionship with JJ Meyer. He preceded her in death.

Diane worked in food service at different establishments in the area. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, her cats, and her home. She loved spending time with her daughter, Michelle.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Michelle (John Linden) Parisot of Davenport; brothers, Greg (Cheryl) Sixta of Blue Grass, and Guy (Rebecca) Macomber of Taylor Ridge, Illinois; and a niece, Lydia Sixta.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her step-father, David Macomber.

