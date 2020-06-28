Diannia Lynn Hurt

January 12, 1956-June 24, 2020

DAVENPORT-Diannia Lynn Hurt, 64, of Davenport, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Private graveside services were held at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Diane was born on January 12, 1956 in Davenport, a daughter of Howard and Ellen (Amos) Hurt. She retired from Environmental Services at Genesis East in June of 2019.

Diane was never afraid to speak her mind and was a great organizer. She enjoyed reading and visiting resale and 2nd hand retailers, always looking for a deal.

Survivors include her children: Joel (Lindsay) Serrano, Davenport, E'lin (Melinda) Serrano, Eldridge, and Treia (Niki) Gimm, Davenport; grandchildren: Maya, Olivia, Xander, Kyson, Isaiah, and Brayden; siblings: Sandy (Joseph) Dimino, Kentucky, and Mary Castel, Davenport, and Howard (Shannon) Hurt, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents a brother-in-law, Gary Castel, and a nephew, Troy Smith.

