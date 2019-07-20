Diego J. Vasquez

March 25, 1929-July 19, 2019

DAVENPORT-Memorial services celebrating the life of Diego J. Vasquez, 90, of Davenport, will be 1pm Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be from 11am until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the LULAC Club.

Mr. Vasquez passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Ridgecrest, Davenport.

Diego Joseph Vasquez was born March 25, 1929 in Muscatine, a son of Joseph and Maria Jesus (Hernandez) Vasquez. He was united in marriage to Rosemarie Puente on November 23, 1957 and together they raised three children.

Diego worked as a supervisor for thirty years at the Rock Island Arsenal and retired in 1988. He loved to swim every week at the YMCA, enjoyed dancing and used to sing and play drums for the Latin band "Los Reales". He also liked doing yard work and writing letters to the editor. He was a man who enjoyed fixing things around the house be it carpentry, plumbing or electrical and he was really good at it too. He loved spending time with his family and the friends he has had since childhood.

In addition to his wife Rosemarie, survivors include his children Diana (Anthony) Martel, Montgomery, IL, James (Veronica) Vasquez, Vista, CA, Sandra (Anthony) Boyd, Oceanside, CA; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and sister Lupe Hilbert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Olvera and Blanche "Hope" Mickelson, brothers Albert and Ralph, and great grandson Julian.

