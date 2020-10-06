1/1
Dollie Carpenter
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dollie Carpenter

May 13, 1970-October 4, 2020

Davenport - Dollie Carpenter, 50, a resident of Davenport, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Adventure Christian Community, 6509 Northwest Blvd. in Davenport. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Memorials may be made to Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dollie was born May 13, 1970 in Kewaskum, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Jane (Elliot) Haack. She married Gregory Carpenter, August 14, 2009.

Dollie began her career in social work in Phoenix, Arizona. She worked for Safe Families for Children – Quad Cities Chapter, a counselor at Bettendorf Middle School, area director for Iowa KidsNet, SOS coordinator for the Rock Island Arsenal, and a variety of other positions focused on helping children.

Dollie enjoyed gardening, crafts, was an avid reader, and loved live theatre. She enjoyed spending time with people, camping, and being on or near the water. She loved her career as a social worker, but her first love was her children.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Greg; children, Abbie and Ben Carpenter, both of Davenport; siblings, Jim (Pam) Haack of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, Dan Haack and Jon Haack, both of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and Joanna Mellenthin of Bettendorf; four nieces and one nephew, including Ashley Mellenthin and Barbi Haack.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be made to Dollie's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Adventure Christian Community
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Adventure Christian Community
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 6, 2020
The world is a darker place without your light! They say we have people In Our lives when we need them. I am so glad to have shared part of our journey together! I can’t even Describe your love, joy , kindness, intelligence, faith that made up who you are. Praying for Gregg, Abbie and Ben ! You will be forever in my heart dear friend!!!
Susan maloney
Friend
October 6, 2020
You will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace.
Deb (Nelson) Bartholomew
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dollies was a good friend and always a pleasure to be around. She help me with my military veterans fundraiser I hosted. She was so excited to help people and families. She will be dearly missed.
Christopher Werner
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dollie was such a sweet woman. I attended Church with her and I had the privilege of working on a fundraising project with her a couple of years ago. We are praying for her family.
Diane Sambdman
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
I worked with Dollie over the years and she was a great person and a great Social Worker. She fought hard and I'm sorry to hear of her death. Her love of family was inspiring.
Ruth Laabs-Wilcox
October 6, 2020
Dollie was a kind and loving person. She will be missed by so many. My heartfelt sympathy for her family.
Mary Turnbaugh
Friend
October 5, 2020
Dollies was such a sweet person. Our condolences to all who are grieving. You are in our thoughts & prayers.
Kristina Lynch
Kristina Lynch
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved