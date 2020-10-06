Dollie Carpenter

May 13, 1970-October 4, 2020

Davenport - Dollie Carpenter, 50, a resident of Davenport, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Adventure Christian Community, 6509 Northwest Blvd. in Davenport. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Memorials may be made to Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dollie was born May 13, 1970 in Kewaskum, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Jane (Elliot) Haack. She married Gregory Carpenter, August 14, 2009.

Dollie began her career in social work in Phoenix, Arizona. She worked for Safe Families for Children – Quad Cities Chapter, a counselor at Bettendorf Middle School, area director for Iowa KidsNet, SOS coordinator for the Rock Island Arsenal, and a variety of other positions focused on helping children.

Dollie enjoyed gardening, crafts, was an avid reader, and loved live theatre. She enjoyed spending time with people, camping, and being on or near the water. She loved her career as a social worker, but her first love was her children.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Greg; children, Abbie and Ben Carpenter, both of Davenport; siblings, Jim (Pam) Haack of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, Dan Haack and Jon Haack, both of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and Joanna Mellenthin of Bettendorf; four nieces and one nephew, including Ashley Mellenthin and Barbi Haack.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

