Dolores E. "Dee Dee" Bindell

July 12, 1948-April 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Dolores E. "Dee Dee" Bindell, age 70, of Davenport, IA, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 12, 1948, in Harvey, IL, the daughter of Alexander and Belva (Wiest) Beattie. Dee Dee graduated from high school in Thornton, IL. She was united in marriage to Jim Bindell on August 8, 1968, in Chicago, IL. After their marriage, the couple resided in Hazel Crest, IL. They moved to Davenport, IA in 1993, where Dee Dee was employed at Trinity Logistics, retiring in 2012. She enjoyed animals, reading and playing Bingo. Dee Dee dearly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her loving husband, Jim Bindell; two children: Stacey (Travis Ploessl) Kirschbaum and Rod (Paula) Ley; five grandchildren: Josh (Bailie Becwar) Mumm, Madison Kirschbaum; Sammy, Alex and Justin Ley; her sisters: Barb (Andy) Spitznas; Patricia (Steve Babineau) Beattie; Pam Beattie; and Lori (Monte) Scholl; other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Dee Dee was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Abbie Elizabeth Kirschbaum.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is serving the family.

