Dolores Catherine Krakliow

February 18, 1934- July 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Dolores Catherine Krakliow, 86, of Rock Island, IL passed away on July 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 22 at Runge Mortuary and Cremation Center in Davenport, IA. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM and she will be laid to rest at Rock Island Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.RungeMortuary.com.

She was born on February 18, 1934 in Clinton, IA the daughter of Henry and Catherine (Stenggar) Langrhr. Dolores married Wayne Krakliow and he preceded her in death. She enjoyed visiting with family, having picnics and spending time boating and fishing the Rock River, watching sports, playing rummy and canasta with friends. Dolores was also a member of South Park Presbyterian Church.

Dolores is survived by her children; Katherine Krakliow, Donald (Phiama) Krakliow and Bryan Krakliow, brother, Henry (Arlene) Langrhr, sister-in-laws; Dorothy and Darlene Langrhr, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, 8 siblings; Leroy Langrhr, Betty Ranfedlt, Raymond Langrhr, Edward Langrhr, Fred Langrhr, Eleanor DeCrane, Leora Legel and Mildred Dergan.