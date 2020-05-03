Dolores (Dee) Jean Ohland Stuhr June 3, 1925-December 26, 2019 FULLERTON, CA-Dee passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on December 26, 2019 in Fullerton, CA. She was born in Davenport, IA on June 3, 1925 to Alfred & Bertha (Rehfuss) Ohland. She was the oldest of three sisters, who preceded her in death--Phyllis Seidler in April 2019 & Kathryn Renken in July 2017. She graduated from Davenport Central H.S. in 1943, attended Valparaiso Univ in IN for one year & graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL in 1947. In Oct 1951 Dee married Calvin Stuhr & they had three children. She was a social worker in IA for two years, then worked as a teacher for 25 years in IL, MI, & CA (Tuffree Jr High) until her retirement in 1990. Afterwards Dee worked part-time at H&R Block & See's Candies until 2005. Her life was enriched by family & friends. She enjoyed playing golf & bridge, traveling & watching football & Angels' baseball. She joined Facebook in 2016, at age 91, & loved using it to keep up with everyone's activities. Dee is survived by her children Lynn & Eric Stuhr & Ellen (Tom) Rivas; grandkids Ryan Stuhr, Brandon (Crystal), Jordan, Shane & Katelyn Rivas; great grandkids Desmond & Luca Rivas; brother-in-law Duane Renken; nieces Julie (Renken) Piazza & Gail (Seidler) O'Hea; nephews David & John Renken; & cousins Jan (Wahlig) Thorstenson, Lila (Niemann) McGarvey, Paulette (Rehfuss) Waech, Jerry & Rob Rehfuss. Her family is grateful to Nurses Care Hospice for the caring way they tended to her needs from July-Dec. A Celebration of Life was held on Sat, March 07, at First Lutheran Church in Fullerton, CA. Omega Society provided cremation services & interment will take place at a future date. Donations may be made to St Jude Children's research or Disabled American Veterans.



