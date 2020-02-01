Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Cooper Bowers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Cooper Bowers Obituary

Today

Don Cooper Bowers, 11 a.m., St. James Lutheran Church, Bettendorf.

Beverly A. Estell, 10 a.m., St. John Vianney Church, Bettendorf.

Lus Garcia, 1:30 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.

Nellie M. Hollars, 3 p.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Irene D. Kroy, 11 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.

Robert V. Pischke, 11 a.m., Park View Lutheran Church, Park View, IA.

Michelle L. Neels Scheper, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Charles Arlie Peterson, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Patricia G. Sears, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

Terry R. Underwood, 11 a.m., New Life Baptist Church.

Tomorrow

William Arthur Shreeves (Bill) 3 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, East Moline.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -