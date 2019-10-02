|
Don Harding
March 13, 1934-September 30, 2019
BETTENDORF-Memorial visitation for Don Harding, 85, of Bettendorf will be Friday, October 4, 2019, from 4-7 pm, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Don married Sharon Carlson on June 9, 1957 in Oakland, Nebraska. He graduated from Augustana Seminary in 1962. He served as a pastor for over 35 years. His congregations included: First Lutheran Church, Chariton, Iowa; Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa and Grace Lutheran Church, Muscatine Iowa. He retired from St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport in 1997. Prior to his retirement, he was a member of numerous boards and organizations. "Grandpa" Don enjoyed golf, reading, computers, Iowa Hawkeye sports and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; children, Tammy (Dan) Whitlow, Steve (Dee) Harding, Patty (Gary) Maiden and Scott Harding; grandchildren, Josh (Kari) Whitlow, Ashley (Adair) Cuevas, Emily (Mike) Reinholdt, Casey (Carri) Harding and Shelly (Brady Tucker) Harding; 6 great grandchildren, Blake, Eva, Ella, Alana, Logan and Claire; 1 brother and 1 sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 granddaughter, Ali Maiden.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Fountains and Genesis Hospice for their support and excellent care.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to Don's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.