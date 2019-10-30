|
Don L. Schaefer
November 30, 1928-October 27, 2019
DAVENPORT-Don L. Schaefer, 90, of Davenport, IA passed away on October 27, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A private funeral service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Don was born on November 30, 1928 in Davenport, IA to John and Jane (Kuehl) Schaefer. He was united in marriage to Jean Otten on November 3, 1951 in Davenport. Don was a Naval Reservist before being called to active duty as the Korean War erupted. During his naval service, he was assigned to a supply ship in the Mediterranean Sea, supplying fuel for aircraft. He studied at Augustana College before he was a Vice President with Mel Foster Company, retiring after 50 years of dedication. Don was Past Secretary Treasurer of The Davenport Board of Realty. He was an avid gardener and took pride in the care of his lawn. His favorite team was the Chicago Bears. He also loved to play golf and enjoyed taking trips to Florida.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jean; sons, Don (Janee) Schaefer from Naperville, IL and Mark Schaefer, Aurora, IL and one granddaughter, Alexis, Chicago, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jack.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 30, 2019