Donald "Porky" Burmeister
June 7, 1932-August 6, 2019
DEWITT-Donald "Porky" Burmeister, 87, of DeWitt, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt.
Porky, was born on June 7, 1932 to Alfert and Edna (Hopp) in Grand Mound. He graduated from Welton High School in 1951. In 1952, he joined the US Army and served as a Sergeant for two years in the Korean War. After the war, he returned home to farm and married his high school sweetheart and best friend, JoAnn McClimon on January 8, 1955 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Welton.
Porky was a farmer by nature and farmed for many years. Porky continued to help his friend during the spring and fall and was happiest when he was in the field driving a tractor or combine. He also sold feed and real estate and worked construction.
Throughout his life, Porky was actively involved in the community. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, the DeWitt Nite Lions and was a charter member of the DeWitt Fitness Center.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, JoAnn, his two sons, Bernard (Debbie) of The Villages, FL and Bob (Farah) of Des Moines, IA. Three grandchildren, Joe (Hillary), Hanna and Noah Burmeister. One brother, Dale (Margaret) of Muskegon, MI and several nieces and nephews.
All services will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 2:30 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019. Burial and military rites will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
