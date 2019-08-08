Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Burmeister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Porky" Burmeister


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald "Porky" Burmeister Obituary

Donald "Porky" Burmeister

June 7, 1932-August 6, 2019

DEWITT-Donald "Porky" Burmeister, 87, of DeWitt, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt.

Porky, was born on June 7, 1932 to Alfert and Edna (Hopp) in Grand Mound. He graduated from Welton High School in 1951. In 1952, he joined the US Army and served as a Sergeant for two years in the Korean War. After the war, he returned home to farm and married his high school sweetheart and best friend, JoAnn McClimon on January 8, 1955 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Welton.

Porky was a farmer by nature and farmed for many years. Porky continued to help his friend during the spring and fall and was happiest when he was in the field driving a tractor or combine. He also sold feed and real estate and worked construction.

Throughout his life, Porky was actively involved in the community. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, the DeWitt Nite Lions and was a charter member of the DeWitt Fitness Center.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, JoAnn, his two sons, Bernard (Debbie) of The Villages, FL and Bob (Farah) of Des Moines, IA. Three grandchildren, Joe (Hillary), Hanna and Noah Burmeister. One brother, Dale (Margaret) of Muskegon, MI and several nieces and nephews.

All services will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 2:30 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019. Burial and military rites will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

More information can be found at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now