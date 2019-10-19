|
|
Donald Carl Barton
August 28, 1967- October 15, 2019
MUSCATINE-Funeral services for Donald Carl Barton, 52, of Muscatine, IA, will be 3:00 pm on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Tuesday from 1:00 pm to service time at the mortuary.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donald passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Donald was born on August 28, 1967 in Davenport, the son of Donald and Stella (Atterberry) Barton. He married Stephanie Gittings in 1989 and were later divorced. He then married Stephany Bunn in May of 2006 in Muscatine. He worked in the maintenance dept. at Grain Processing Corp. in Muscatine.
Donald enjoyed fishing, Motorcycle riding, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved life and was a great teacher.
He is survived by his wife; Stephany of Muscatine, sons; Donald (Laura) Barton II of Davenport, Spenser Barton of Davenport, daughter; Marlyse Barton of Louisiana, two grandchildren, brothers; Joe Barton of Muscatine, Ron "Tug" Barton of Florida, sisters; Barbara VanderHart of Dubuque, Darcy Maness of Florida, Cindy Heisler of Florida, Diane McDougal of California, and grandchildren; Donald Barton III, and Mikeal Barton.
He is preceded in death by his father and his aunt, Janet Hayden.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 19, 2019