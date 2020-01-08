Home

Donald Meyer
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Donald Carlton Meyer


1935 - 2020
Donald Carlton Meyer Obituary

Donald Carlton Meyer

April 12, 1935-January 5, 2020

MOSCOW, IA-Donald Carlton Meyer, age 84, of Moscow, IA, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his home. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, IA. Burial will take place in the Moscow Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church or the Muscatine Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Don was born on April 12, 1935 to Carl and Dorothy (Lenker) Meyer in Wilton, Iowa. He graduated from Wilton High School. Don married Irene M. Iserhott on March 24, 1956 in Wilton. After 62 years of marriage, Irene preceded him in death on April 15, 2018.

Don worked as a machinist for J.I. Case, Bettendorf for 30 years before retiring. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Muscatine. Don enjoyed living in Moscow and working with animals. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Iowa Hawkeye basketball and football. He also enjoyed dancing, stock car races and traveling to Branson, Missouri with his wife, Irene.

Don is survived by his children: Rebecca (Doug) Taylor of Park City, Utah, Thomas (Diane) Meyer and Michael Meyer both of Muscatine, Jeffrey Meyer of Cedar Rapids, and Diane Meyer (Kevin Stewart) of West Des Moines; 5 grandchildren: Heather and Matthew Meyer, Hana Meyer; and David and Christine Taylor; 4 great grandchildren; and his sister, Shirley (Joe) Stroud of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 8, 2020
