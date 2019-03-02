Home

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 N. Main Street
Davenport, IA
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 N. Main Street
Davenport, IA
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran
2136 Brady Street
Davenport, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran
2136 Brady Street
Davenport, IA
1941 - 2019
Donald Courter Obituary

Donald Courter

July 23, 1941-February 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Don Courter, 77, of Davenport, died peacefully at home on February 27, 2019, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services to celebrate Don's life will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport. Burial will be Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, downtown Davenport. Additional visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church.

Don was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on July 23, 1941 to Gene and Ruth Courter. Don graduated from East High School in Waterloo in June of 1957 and immediately left for active duty in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Rochester and the USS John S. McCain. Upon discharge in 1963 as a Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class he married Patty Burke, his high school sweetheart.

They moved to Phoenix, Arizona and later to St. Louis, Missouri, where Don worked for McDonald Air Craft as an electronic technician. After moving back to Davenport, Don attended Palmer College of Chiropractic. He graduated in December, 1974, moving to Alabama and opening a practice, where Don served many patients with love and care.

Don later returned to the Quad Cities and began a sales career that he pursued with passion. He was a salesman for The Kirby Company, opening his own stores in Burlington and Bettendorf. His daughter, Michelle, worked by his side in Burlington, with a little help cleaning rollers from his daughter, Natasha.

Don worked as a car salesman for many years, retiring from Strieter Motors in 2005. After retirement, Don enjoyed working for Metro Lab, The Mark of the Quad Cities, and was currently working for Enterprise Rental Car.

Don had a passion for his hobbies, including model trains and radio-controlled airplanes. Don was a member of the Davenport Radio Relay Control Society, and was a licensed ham radio operator. He owned a boat, and loved to be on the water. On any given evening, Don could be found in the basement where he built dozens of planes. Don could fix anything – and was often gluing together broken statues and toys.

Don valued community service. Don was raised as a Master Mason in Trinity Lodge #208 in December of 1978, served as a Master of Trinity Lodge in 2011, and was a member Brubaker Lodge. He served as a member of Kaaba Shrine since 2006. It was his honor to serve as Potentate in 2014, honoring his theme of "Kids are Keen – For the Love of Kids." He served on numerous committees, including being co-chairman of the Shrine Circus Fundraiser, Shrine Days, and was Past Commander of the Davenport Legion of Honor.

He was in the York Rite Past High Priest of Keystone Chapter #32 RAM, and is a member of American Legion Post #26 Honor Guard Adjunct for the State of Iowa. He currently was serving as the Monarch of the Mohassen Grotto.

Don loved traveling with Patty and attending many Shrine, Masonic, and family events. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Don adored his grandchildren, who brought him much joy, and loved calling him GPA. Don and Patty loved life and their adventures, and loved to joke – "I happy, you happy"! Don's best friend was his dog, Buster, who was his constant companion.

Don said he lived a good life. He was happy to share it with so many family, friends, and community members.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Patty, his two daughters, Michelle (William) Farden, and Natasha (Jerry) Sottos. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; Nicholas (Tiffany), Christina, William, Eric (Courtney), Erin (Derek), Stephanie, Madeline, Allison, and Kristen; as well as three great-grandchildren; Charlee, Esme, and Ozlynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Ruth Courter.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital of Chicago, as well as The Friendly House.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Don's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 2, 2019
