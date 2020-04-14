Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Donald E. Buchanan

Donald E. Buchanan Obituary

Donald E. Buchanan

December 28, 1935- April 10, 2020

LECLAIRE-Donald E. Buchanan, 84, of LeClaire, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport.

Per his request, there will not be a visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Don was born December 28, 1935 in Pekin, Illinois, the son of Delbert & Ruth (Ehmke) Buchanan. He was united in marriage to JoAnne Witchowsky on May 29, 1965 in Aurora, Illinois.

He was retired from the Rock Island Arsenal where he had been a Management Analyst.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, JoAnne; his daughter, Jorie (Kirk) Carson of Davenport; his son, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Buchanan of Good Thunder, Minnesota; and his grandchildren, Emelia and Benjamin.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Don's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 14, 2020
