Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Church
1811 18th Street
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Church
1811 18th Street
Bettendorf, IA
View Map

Donald E. Louck


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Louck Obituary

Donald E. Louck

December 19, 1924-March 6, 2020

BETTENDORF-Donald E. Louck, 95, of Bettendorf went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Manor Care, Utica Ridge, Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Hope Church, 1811 18th Street, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hope Church, Bettendorf. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donald was born on December 19, 1924 in Shale City, Illinois, the son of Charles and Fern (Southern) Louck. Following his graduation from Viola High School, he joined the U.S. Navy. Donald served on the U.S.S. Portland as a radarman during WW II. On January 22, 1949 he married Rachel P. Elias in Hastings, Minnesota. He worked for Ralston Purina in Davenport before transferring to the Clinton location. Donald was a former member of Hope Church in LeClaire, and most recently a member at Hope Church in Bettendorf. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini fan.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Vickie (Philip) Frost of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cindy (Craig Behne) Stark of Bettendorf, Mike (Terry) Louck of Festus, Missouri, Dennis (Liz) Louck of Bettendorf; 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; good friend, Greg Beard; and former pastor and friend, Jesse Hammer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel, and 12 siblings.

The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care – Utica Ridge for their exceptional care and compassion.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -