Donald E. Snider

December 31, 1939-June 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Donald E. Snider, 79, of Davenport will be 10a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Friday from 4 until 7p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Scott Community College Foundation for the Auto Technician Program or Genesis Hospice.

Don passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Don was born on December 31, 1939 in Davenport, a son of William "Everett" and Myrtle M. (Heeney) Snider. He attended St. Ambrose Academy and graduated from Davenport High School.

Don was united in marriage to Orlene Blue on December 18, 1965 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. They have shared almost 54 years of marriage.

Don worked alongside his father and brothers at Sniders Service Center and later established his own business, Sniders West Kimberly, retiring at 77 when he was diagnosed with cancer, however, it didn't keep him from keeping tabs on the place.

He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, Minnesota, and Wisconsin with his friends, the "Knights of Round Table."

Survivors include his loving wife, Orlene, Davenport; children: Barbara (Mike Lucht) Snider Lucht, Des Moines, Audrey (Andy) Talge, Leawood, Kansas, and Scott (Kim) Snider, Davenport; grandchildren: Sydney, Hayden, Ally, Britt (Justin) and Nick; great-grandchildren: Bradley, Parker, and Reese; brother: Everett (Joan) Snider, Texas, his twin brother and best friend, Ronald (Rosanne) Snider; sister-in-law, Rita Snider, all of Davenport, fifteen nieces and nephews, many cousins, especially Terry (Lorraine) Heeney, and friends, especially the Knights of the Roundtable.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, William Snider, and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Bill Coughlin.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com