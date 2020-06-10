Donald Gordon Rhyne
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Gordon Rhyne

March 19, 1936-June 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donald Gordon Rhyne, 84, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Nursing Home on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Don donated his body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Don was born on March 19, 1936 in Sterling, IL. He was the son of Gordon and Darlene (Sitter) Rhyne. After graduating from high school, he attended journalism school and received his degree from the College of the Air. He married Joanne (Boone) Rhyne on May 24, 1958. They had just celebrated 62 years of marriage.

They moved to Davenport, Iowa in 1962 where he began his career at WOC TV (now KWQC). He soon became the television news anchor and was on the air for approximately 27 years, retiring in 1989. He loved both playing and watching golf. He liked Jazz music, fast cars and British sitcoms.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joanne, and their daughter, Julie Rhyne, grandson Paul Gray, granddaughter-in-law Clair Belmonte, great grandson Richie Gray and his brother Bill and sister-in-law Judy (Sandberg) Rhyne. Preceding him in death are his parents and his brother Terry and sister-in-law Judy (Shapiro) Rhyne.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
563-322-4438
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved