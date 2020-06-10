Donald Gordon Rhyne

March 19, 1936-June 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donald Gordon Rhyne, 84, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Nursing Home on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Don donated his body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Don was born on March 19, 1936 in Sterling, IL. He was the son of Gordon and Darlene (Sitter) Rhyne. After graduating from high school, he attended journalism school and received his degree from the College of the Air. He married Joanne (Boone) Rhyne on May 24, 1958. They had just celebrated 62 years of marriage.

They moved to Davenport, Iowa in 1962 where he began his career at WOC TV (now KWQC). He soon became the television news anchor and was on the air for approximately 27 years, retiring in 1989. He loved both playing and watching golf. He liked Jazz music, fast cars and British sitcoms.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joanne, and their daughter, Julie Rhyne, grandson Paul Gray, granddaughter-in-law Clair Belmonte, great grandson Richie Gray and his brother Bill and sister-in-law Judy (Sandberg) Rhyne. Preceding him in death are his parents and his brother Terry and sister-in-law Judy (Shapiro) Rhyne.