Donald Gustav Almquist

March 25, 1929-June 28, 2020

MOLINE-Donald Gustav Almquist, 91, of Moline, IL, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be at the Esterdahl Mortuary, 6601 38th Ave., Moline, on Wednesday, July 1, 4:00-7:00 p.m., where masks will be required. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Homewood Church, Moline. The service will be live streamed beginning 1:45 p.m. Thursday located at Don's obituary page at www.esterdahl.com.

Don was born in Moline on March 25, 1929, to Gustav and Anna Selander, who had recently immigrated from Sweden. His parents instilled his great love for all things Swedish and was proud to be a 100% Swede. He graduated from Moline High School in 1947, where he met and fell in love with his classmate, Beatrice Jennings, who became his sweetheart and the love of his life. They were married on March 10, 1951, and recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. To know them was to know their immense love for one another. Don and Bea built a family together and took pride in their four children: Curtis Almquist of Cambridge, MA; Cynthia Kennedy (Michael) of Davenport, IA; and sons Kevan and Kyle who predeceased him. Don adored his 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and was an active participant in their lives, always ready with his memorable one-liners and words of encouragement.

Don owned Don G. Almquist Construction Company and built many homes in Moline's Homewood Addition, as well as numerous condominiums and commercial buildings throughout the Quad Cities and the Chicago suburbs. He was a Charter member of Homewood Church, and served on various boards. He was a zealous Christian. His company built the original church and the second addition. Don proudly served as a member of the Moline School Board. He fondly remembered those years, traveling to national school board conventions and always seeking opportunities to bring back to Moline students.

Don's sparkling blue eyes, quick smile, and immense love for his family and friends will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial gifts may be directed to Homewood Church.