Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knights of Columbus Hall
1111 W. 35th Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Martin


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Martin Obituary

Donald J. Martin

August 20, 1933-October 5, 2019

DAVENPORT-A Memorial Mass for Donald J. Martin, 86, of Davenport, will be 10:30a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday from 4 until 8p.m. at the Knights of Columbus. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Don died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Silvercrest, Davenport surrounded by his family.

Don was born August 20, 1933 in Grand Mound, a son of Melvin and Esther (McManus) Martin. He proudly served in the Army. Don married Virginia "Ginny" Stichter on June 28, 1958 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove.

Don was unfiltered, sarcastic, outgoing, fun, and lovable patriarch of the Martin family. He had a great love of the Cubbies and ice-cold beer, and had a knack for story-telling. Don had a great passion for baseball, playing semi-pro ball in his younger years, and enjoyed coaching little league baseball, softball and bowling.

Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ginny Martin, Davenport; children: Michael (Joyce) Martin, Tampa, Florida, Gregory Martin, Sandra (Dan) Gayman, all of Davenport, and Jeffery Martin, Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren: Shane, Brendan, Jaime, Jessica (Anna), and Anna Martin, Ryan, Kyle (Kate Reyhons), Tyler Gayman and Amanda DeJarnette; great-grandchildren: Camden, Colton, and Grant; a sister, Esther (Marvin) Flammang, Grand Mound, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Martin, a grandson, Curtis Temple, and siblings: Collette Conroy, Delores "Sissy" Carleton, Bill Martin and Bob Martin. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now