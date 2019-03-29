Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
(309)764-6781
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
3300 - 24 th Street
Rock Island, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Jacobsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Jacobsen


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Jacobsen Obituary

Donald Jacobsen

May 31, 1927-March 27, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Donald E. Jacobsen, 91, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation will be Monday, April 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. , IL. Services will be Tuesday, April 2nd, at 10:00 am, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3300 – 24th Street, Rock Island, with burial in National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Island.

Donald was born in Rock Island on May 31, 1927, son of Frederick R. and Ruth Caffery Jacobsen. On Oct. 24, 1947, in Muscatine, Iowa, he married Marilyn Gonse, who preceded him in death.

Donald graduated from Rock Island High School. He served in the U.S. Marines in WWII, and was called up to serve during the Korean Conflict. For many years, he was a volunteer for Toys for Tots. He was employed, in the lab as a metallurgist, for 35 years at the former International Harvester Co. Farmall Works in Rock Island. He enjoyed racing TQ Midgets, woodworking, bowling, traveling and loved spending time with family.

Survivors include daughters, Cheryl (Rodney) Rinehart of Bettendorf, Janette (John) Brewer of Davenport, and Vicki (Thomas) Harrell of Fort Myers, Fla.; a son, Steven (Lisa) Jacobsen of Fort Myers; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great- and great-greatgrandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth, a brother, Harry and special friend, Karen Christianson.

Online condolences may be expressed at wendtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now