Donald Jacobsen

May 31, 1927-March 27, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Donald E. Jacobsen, 91, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation will be Monday, April 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. , IL. Services will be Tuesday, April 2nd, at 10:00 am, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3300 – 24th Street, Rock Island, with burial in National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Island.

Donald was born in Rock Island on May 31, 1927, son of Frederick R. and Ruth Caffery Jacobsen. On Oct. 24, 1947, in Muscatine, Iowa, he married Marilyn Gonse, who preceded him in death.

Donald graduated from Rock Island High School. He served in the U.S. Marines in WWII, and was called up to serve during the Korean Conflict. For many years, he was a volunteer for Toys for Tots. He was employed, in the lab as a metallurgist, for 35 years at the former International Harvester Co. Farmall Works in Rock Island. He enjoyed racing TQ Midgets, woodworking, bowling, traveling and loved spending time with family.

Survivors include daughters, Cheryl (Rodney) Rinehart of Bettendorf, Janette (John) Brewer of Davenport, and Vicki (Thomas) Harrell of Fort Myers, Fla.; a son, Steven (Lisa) Jacobsen of Fort Myers; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great- and great-greatgrandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth, a brother, Harry and special friend, Karen Christianson.

