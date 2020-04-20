|
Donald Junior Wachal
March 16, 1926-April 15, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Donald Junior Wachal on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Don was born March 16, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, IA. In his very early childhood, he moved to the Quad Cities with his parents, Donald Ray Wachal and Evelyn (Ruggeberg) Wachal, and became a part of this community for the rest of his life. He had a huge impact on so many people.
Don was truly one of a kind from the very beginning. He was never without that twinkle in his eye and something mischievous in his grin that always let you know he was up to something funny, but his heart was bigger than all of that. He always had a kind word for everyone.
He started off his career working for his parents, Don and Evelyn Wachal, at the iconic Col Ballroom, but was most known by most of the community as the hard-working, people-loving owner of The Filling Station restaurant since it opened in 1971. From the very beginning, The Filling Station staff and customers became his second family and he loved every minute of it. The great food, dedicated staff, and loyal customers were all proof of how much heart he put into the restaurant. Don's family would like all of our "Filling Station family" to know how much we've appreciated the support they've given us at this time.
But Don's biggest love was always for his family. Don was a 1954 graduate of Davenport West High School where he met the love of his life. Don married his partner in crime, Sharon Jecklin, on August 26, 1974. They were the perfect match from the very beginning-sharing a love for life, laughs, fun and adventure.
They went on to raise a daughter, Tracy, and a son, Cory, who then joined them on their beautiful journey creating many, many memories to last a lifetime. Don also passed along his hard-working work ethic and his heart. He was so proud of his kids and his kids adored him.
Don's heart got even bigger when his grandkids arrived. From doing back yard sleep overs to just holding them in his arms, his smile was never brighter than when he was with them.
Don loved almost any kind of sport, but was a huge Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packer's fan. He never turned down a chance to see a Hawkeye's football game in person and had the entire Green Bay Packer's clothing collection in his closet. He loved to watching stock car races, taking care of his immaculate cars, eating entire cans of cashews and M & M's, and hanging out with his dogs, Maddie and Sassy. His first passion was racing go-carts. He retired from that after winning his last race while his father watched. His father passed away and he could never race go-carts again. He loved going to all of his son's baseball games, while, he was playing, and while he was coaching at North High School. Sharon and Don never missed a game. In his later years, he enjoyed golfing and his Tuesday night dinner group. And on Thursday nights, he and his degenerate friends hit the bars. He had recently started racing slot cars. While not very good at it, he always seemed to think it was the cars fault, not his, so he recently purchased his fifth car hoping his luck would change.
Don is survived by his wife and love of his life, Sharon Wachal and their children Cory (Joanna) Wachal of Davenport and Tracy (Lou) Naab of Bettendorf. Five grandchildren-Sam, Louie and Charlotte Naab of Bettendorf and Nora and Bodhi Wachal of Davenport. He is also survived by his brother, Doug (Lisa) Wachal of Davenport and brother-in-law Jack (Deb) Jecklin, and special friends, Sandy and Ed Froehlich, Steve and Jacky Duffy, Rod and Bev Weaver and so many others too numerous to mention. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Evelyn, as well as his brother, Dennis Wachal.
Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020