Donald Kaas
November 16, 1936-September 24, 2019
DAVENPORT-Donald Kaas, 82, of Davenport passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in his own home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Friday, September 27, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport with a visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Donald was born November 16, 1936 in Davenport to Arthur and Wanda (Lovellette) Kaas. After high school he enlisted in the Marines, serving in the end of the Korean War in 1954. He then began working at The Rock Island Arsenal retiring after over 35 years of service. On October 28, 1961, Donald exchanged wedding vows with Martha Brewer.
In his younger years, he loved dancing and later golfing, fishing and painting. Donald was a member of the Davenport Radio Control Society and enjoyed spending time with is two oldest sons building airplanes. Donald loved the time he spent with his family. He also enjoyed all music and enjoyed downloading music after his grandchildren taught him to use I-tunes. Donald was a hard worker and took great care of his family. As faithful members of Holy Family Catholic Church, they enjoyed brunch after their weekly Mass.
Those left honoring his memory include his loving wife Martha; children: Michael (Jackie) Kaas, David (Sandra) Kaas, Jennifer (Shawn) Voigts, Christopher (Kimberly) Kaas and Gerald Kaas; grandchildren: Matthew (Tami) Kaas, Brittney Kaas, Kylie Kaas, Taylor Kaas, Kaitlin (Jeffrey) Key, Brianna Voigts, Logan Kaas, Morgan Kaas, Autumn Kaas, Abigail Kaas, Elijah Kaas and Amberleigh Kaas; great grandchildren: Madison, Mason and Sophia.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Kaas, infant sister and infant brother, Thomas.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 26, 2019