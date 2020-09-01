Donald L. Manning

August 1, 1925-August 28, 2020

CAMANCHE-Donald L. Manning, age 95 of Camanche, formerly of Clinton, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Park Vista in Camanche. Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Don was born in Clinton on August 1, 1925, the son of John and Emma (Manning) Manning. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1943. Don served with the U.S. Army Air Corps as a radio operator on board a B-24 Bomber in the South pacific during WW II. He married Veronica Koerperick on January 10, 1948 in Clinton. Veronica passed away in 1969. He later married Mary Jo Baker on September 6, 1974 in Clinton. Mary Jo passed away in 2019. Don had worked as an ice cream maker for 9 years. He retired after 35 years of service with ALCOA as a Lab Technician. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, the AMVETS , and the former Odeon Club. He enjoyed reading and current affairs. He was an avid sports fan following the Cubs and 49er's.

Don is survived by 2 daughters; Deb (Paul) Foster of Clinton and Martha (Peter) Ho of Denver, CO; a grandson, Sean (Lauren) Foster of Elburn, IL; 3 great grandchildren, Hayden, Alison, and Lillian and 4 nieces and nephews, Bill (Sharon) Manning, Tom Lewis, Linda Langrock and Jackie (Tom) Jennings. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Dennis and a grandson Patrick. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.