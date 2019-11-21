|
Donald Lee Teel
May 3, 1941-November 19, 2019
DAVENPORT-Donald Lee Teel, 78, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home.
Services to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Burial will be in Muscatine Memorial Park where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Legion or the Scott County Humane Society.
He was born in Davenport on May 3, 1941, the son of Carl and Maxine (Wainscott) Teel.
Don retired from the Howard Steel Company of Davenport where he had worked for many years. In earlier years, he worked as a boiler operator at the Annie Wittenmyer Home in Davenport.
From 1958 to 1967, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam Conflict with service aboard the USS Abbott and the USS Bonne Homme Richard.
Don was an animal lover and especially loved his dogs, "Reba," "Crickett" and "Hot Dog."
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Rhonda Darnell of Davenport; his son, Ronald L. Teel of Thomasville, Georgia; his grandchildren, Zach and Aaron Moeller; his sister, Leona (Nels) Nielsen of Davenport; his brother, Albert C. Teel in Florida; four nieces and two nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
The family gives special thanks to Genesis Hospice for their compassion and care.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Don's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019