|
Today
Velda J. Arp, 10:30 a.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Thomas A. "Tom" Blackburn, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Elmer George Clayton, 11a.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, Ames.
Dave L. Elliott, 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Jerry L. Fleener, 10:30 a.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Cindy "Cynthia" Marie Smith, 9:30 a.m., The Runge Mortuary Chapel.
Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp, 1 a.m., Ascension Lutheran Church, Goose Lake.
Richard "Dick" Strong, 4 p.m., St. Andrew's Parish Hall, Blue Grass.
Myra Arlene Lantau Tunwall, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge.
Daniel J. "Dan" Viktora, 5:45 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Sara L. Wright, 4 p.m., The Runge Mortuary.
Tomorrow
Velda J. Arp, 10:30 a.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Charlotte D. Decker, noon, The Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.
Evangeline "Von" Lillios, 10 a.m., St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.
Donald "Don" P. Miller, 11 a.m., Church of the Nativity, Dubuque, IA.
Gary Lee "Rocketman" Moore, 3 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Donald A. Pfannenstiel, 11 a.m., Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.
Edward G. Posey, 10 a.m., The Runge Mortuary Chapel.
James David Tripp, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Tipton.
John David Wulf, noon, Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.