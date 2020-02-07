Home

THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Dubuque, IA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity,
Dubuque, IA
View Map
Donald P. "Don" Miller


1944 - 2019
Donald P. "Don" Miller Obituary

Today

Velda J. Arp, 10:30 a.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Thomas A. "Tom" Blackburn, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Elmer George Clayton, 11a.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, Ames.

Dave L. Elliott, 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Jerry L. Fleener, 10:30 a.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Cindy "Cynthia" Marie Smith, 9:30 a.m., The Runge Mortuary Chapel.

Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp, 1 a.m., Ascension Lutheran Church, Goose Lake.

Richard "Dick" Strong, 4 p.m., St. Andrew's Parish Hall, Blue Grass.

Myra Arlene Lantau Tunwall, 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge.

Daniel J. "Dan" Viktora, 5:45 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Sara L. Wright, 4 p.m., The Runge Mortuary.

Tomorrow

Velda J. Arp, 10:30 a.m., Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Charlotte D. Decker, noon, The Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Evangeline "Von" Lillios, 10 a.m., St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.

Donald "Don" P. Miller, 11 a.m., Church of the Nativity, Dubuque, IA.

Gary Lee "Rocketman" Moore, 3 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Donald A. Pfannenstiel, 11 a.m., Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Edward G. Posey, 10 a.m., The Runge Mortuary Chapel.

James David Tripp, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Tipton.

John David Wulf, noon, Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
