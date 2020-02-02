|
Donald Paul Miller
August 16, 1944-December 26, 2019
ARLINGTON, TX-Donald "Don" P. Miller, 75, passed away at his home in Arlington, TX on December 26, 2019.
Memorial Mass: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Church of the Nativity, Dubuque, IA preceded by visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. in the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elaine Miller Scholarship Fund, Holy Family Catholic Schools, 2005 Kane St., Dubuque IA 52001 or the Tuition Assistance Fund, Diocese of Fort Worth, 800 West Loop 820, Fort Worth TX 76108.
Don was born on August 16, 1944 in Davenport, IA, the oldest of two boys of Paul and Hazel Miller. Both a scholar and an athlete, he was a 1962 graduate of Assumption High School and in 1966, earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport, IA. After college, Don married his high school sweetheart, Elaine (Feeney) and began his lifelong devotion to family and catholic education.
Having earned a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from the University of Iowa, Don's career spanned 48 years, beginning as a Catholic high school teacher, coach and principal at Davenport Assumption (1966 -1985) and Dubuque Wahlert (1985-2001). Always seeing the big picture and ready to be an agent of change, he was the first lay person to be named principal at both high schools. In 2001, he became the first chief executive officer of Dubuque's Holy Family Catholic Schools until his 2004 move to Texas where he served as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Fort Worth for 10 years.
Believing that Catholic school education must be made available, accessible and affordable to all students and parents who desire it, Don devoted his personal and professional life toward that end. In 2000, he established the Elaine Miller Scholarship, which annually benefits Holy Family Catholic Schools students. While in Fort Worth, Don was instrumental in raising funds to boost the diocesan Tuition Assistance Fund. In February of 2013, his efforts earned him the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medal from Pope Benedict XVI for distinguished service to the Church.
Coaching baseball, basketball and football at Davenport Assumption, Don achieved his most success in baseball when his 1982 team won the Iowa State Championship and he was named High School Coach of the Year. He coached numerous all-state players and was inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Living in Texas, Don became an avid Texas Rangers baseball fan and enjoyed bragging about being a season ticket holder. He fielded his own baseball team as the father of nine children, all educated in Catholic schools. Finally, always one to dress for success, Don never met a tie he didn't like, boasting of a collection of nearly 300 neckties.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and Elaine, his wife of 33 years and mother of his children.
Survivors: Those left to cherish his memory, wife of 18 years, Pat (Mullen); daughters, Stacie Reed (Rob) Omaha, NE; Kristin Pfeiffer (Mitch) The Woodlands, TX; Sara Bauer (Joe) Fremont, NE; Katie McGill (Rian) Council Bluffs, IA; Tricia Eggers (Matt) Urbandale, IA; Tess Powers (Andrew) Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; sons, Todd (Jennifer) Edina, MN; Scott (Jackie) Farmington Hills, MI; Tim (Emily) Dallas, TX; brother, Dave (Pat) Liberty Township, OH; and 23 grandchildren who loved their "Papa Don".
Arrangements: Thompson's Harveson & Cole, 702 8th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345