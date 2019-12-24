|
CPO Donald W. Ferns, USN (Ret)
June 24, 1934-December 22, 2019
MILAN-CPO Donald W. Ferns, USN (Ret), 85, of Milan, Illinois, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Avonlea Assisted Living, Milan.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 2431 1st Street, Coal Valley, Illinois, with The Rev. Tim Snart officiating. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory and burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, where Moline American Legion Post #246 and Patriot Guard Riders will present military honors. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Trimble Funeral Home, 1700 1st Street Coal Valley, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the church or Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
Donald Wayne Ferns was born June 24, 1934, in Rock Island, Illinois, to William Henry and Grace (Galusha) Ferns. He married Lois Jean Harlan on July 2, 1955, in Kewanee, Illinois. She died June 26, 2015. He was a true American patriot and served in the U. S. Navy during two wars. He was also a strong Union Man and worked at Alcoa for 19 years. He belonged to First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley, American Legion, and Andalusia Lions Club. He was an avid camper and NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr., enjoyed snowmobiles, boating, stock car racing, and wintering in Florida, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Mexico.
Don is survived by four children and spouses, Robert and Jill Ferns of Bettendorf, Iowa; and Dennis "Frosty" Ferns, Douglas and Laurie Ferns, and Kelli and Todd Sandusky, all of Coal Valley; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Nile Ferns of Oregon and Glen Ferns of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his wife, three brothers, and five sisters.
Don's family requests family and friends to wear patriotic attire at the services. Stories and condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.