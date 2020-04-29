|
Donald W. Schneden
February 19, 1931- April 14, 2020
ORLANDO, FL-Donald W. Schneden, age 89, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in his home in Orlando. He was the loving husband of Mary Kay Goettsch. Don was born on February 19, 1931 in Davenport, IA, son of the late Henry and Irene (Carter) Schneden. He attended Davenport Public Schools and graduated from Davenport High School. In 1957, he graduated from The University of Iowa, School of Commerce. While at the university, he served as Cadet Colonel in the Air Force Wing Staff of the ROTC. During ROTC spring training at Fairchild Air Force Base he received the Commandant's Award for Outstanding Achievement and was designated Outstanding Cadet. Following graduation, he served 3 years in the Air Force. Following his military service, he became a CPA and worked as an executive at Bettendorf Bank and Trust for over 20 years. During that time, he served as Treasurer of the Crow Valley Country Club, and was a member of Rotary. He also was the first treasurer of the Mississippi Bend A.E.A, and served for over 20 years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman. Don is survived by his wife of nearly 21 years, Mary Kay, of Orlando; his daughter, Linda Schneden-Corbin and her husband John, of Bettendorf, IA; his son, Robert Schneden and his wife, Shelli, of East Moline, IL; his stepdaughter Laura Lee Newham and her husband Keith; five grandchildren Nicholas Kirk Costello, Jr., Adam Schneden, Samantha Schneden, Caroline E. Newham, and Derek Newham; and a great-granddaughter, Amelia Schneden. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Davenport, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Schneden; and two sisters, Marilyn and Cheryl. A Memorial Service will be held in Orlando, FL at a later date. In the days following this, there will be a memorial service at Trinity Cathedral in Davenport and interment in the cathedral's columbarium.