Donald Wayne "Don" Leonard Sr.
1940 - 2020
Donald "Don" W. Leonard Sr.

August 22, 1940 - September 22, 2020

WICHITA, KS - Donald "Don" Wayne Leonard Sr., of Wichita, KS, passed away September 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 29 at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, IA. A private graveside service will be held with burial at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to American Parkinson Disease Association.

Don was born August 22, 1940, to Arthur and Emma (Hicks) Leonard in Tipton, IA. He graduated from Bettendorf High School. Don served in the Marine Corps from 1958 to 1963. He worked as an auto mechanic and warehouse supervisor for Earnest Machine in Davenport. Don was a long time member of Legacy Baptist Church and was a soccer & wrestling coach at Quint City School. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling and soccer.

Don will be missed by his wife, Betty, of Wichita, KS; his children: Rebekah Leonard of Waianae, HI, Stephenie (Brandon) Rodriguez of Davenport, IA and Donald (Mandy) Leonard Jr. of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Madeline Wagler, Haley Wagler, Lillian Leonard, Christian Leonard, Nathan Rodriguez; one great grandchild: Cyrus Rivera; and a sister, Janice Washam. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Carl Leonard, a sister, Kathy Price, and a grandchild, Makayla Leonard.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
