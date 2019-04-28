Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
417 N. Main Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
417 N. Main Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Schwener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Wayne Schwener


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Wayne Schwener Obituary

Donald Wayne Schwener

May 1, 1931-April 25, 2019

DAVENPORT-Donald Wayne Schwener died April 25, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. In keeping with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

Don was born in Davenport, Iowa on May 1, 1931, the son of William and Lola (Hayes) Schwener.

He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy in 1949. Don served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955. He retired in 1986 from the former Army Weapons Command after 35 years of federal service as a Computer Specialist.

Don married Barbara Patrick in 1955 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dick.

He was an Eagle Scout, Scout Master and passionate about how to take care of yourself in the natural world.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Capistran, son, David, and three grandchildren, Tiffany, Ryan, and Amanda.

The family will greet friends at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main Street, Davenport on Tuesday April 30 from 9 until 10 a.m. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Church.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting Don's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now