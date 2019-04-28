Donald Wayne Schwener

May 1, 1931-April 25, 2019

DAVENPORT-Donald Wayne Schwener died April 25, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. In keeping with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

Don was born in Davenport, Iowa on May 1, 1931, the son of William and Lola (Hayes) Schwener.

He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy in 1949. Don served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955. He retired in 1986 from the former Army Weapons Command after 35 years of federal service as a Computer Specialist.

Don married Barbara Patrick in 1955 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dick.

He was an Eagle Scout, Scout Master and passionate about how to take care of yourself in the natural world.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Capistran, son, David, and three grandchildren, Tiffany, Ryan, and Amanda.

The family will greet friends at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main Street, Davenport on Tuesday April 30 from 9 until 10 a.m. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Church.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting Don's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com