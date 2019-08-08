Home

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
Donato "Don" Giammetta


1924 - 2019
Donato "Don" Giammetta Obituary

Donato "Don" Giammetta

August 30, 1924-August 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Donato "Don" Giammetta, 94, of Davenport, will be 11:00 am on Saturday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 10:00 am to service time at the Mortuary.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Don passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Senior Star Assisted Living Center, Davenport.

Don Giammetta was born on August 30, 1924 in Davenport, IA, the son of Domenico and Rose (Petruccelli) Giammetta. He married Angeline Ann Guzzo on November 24, 1946 in Davenport for 72 years.

He was a member of the Davenport Moose Lodge. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Don was a selfmade man. He had many talents and interest. He established a moving company called B&G Transfer. Artwork was a passion of Don's. Some of his work consisted of his love of beautiful flowers, winter scenery, and colorful waterfalls. He also loved gardening where he took pride in his home grown tomatoes, rose bushes and various beautiful flowers. Animals were also included in his love of many things. Most important was his love for his family.

Survivors include his wife, Angeline of Davenport., son, David (Kay) Giammetta of Macon, GA, daughters; Roseann (Andrew) Dibbern of Davenport, Annamarie Piggott, both of Davenport, son; Dan (Queenie) Giammetta of Warner Robins, GA, 24 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Michael Giammetta and Domenic Giammetta.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
