Donna C Eggers
August 22, 2019
LECLAIRE, IA-Donna C Eggers, 75, of Le Claire, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital. Per Donna's request there are no services.
Donna was born in 1944 to Julio and Ruby (Hughes) Mena in San Diego, California. On May 30, 1964; she married the love of her life, Gary Eggers in San Diego; there they raised their daughter, Julia. In 1980 they all moved to the Quad Cities. Donna loved making miniatures and was a member of the Metro Mini Makers Club. She also loved to travel, do needlework, and spend time with her family.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Gary and daughter Julia Spiess. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Gary and Julia would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Genesis and the University of Iowa for all of their love, support, and care during this difficult time.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 26, 2019