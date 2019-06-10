Donna Chambers March 21, 1947-June 8, 2019 BETTENDORF-Donna R. Chambers, 72, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church of Bettendorf where she was a member. Donna was born in Decatur, Illinois on March 21, 1947, the daughter of Clifford L. and Alta M. (Gentry) Rutledge. The family later moved to Bloomington, Illinois where Donna graduated from Bloomington High School in 1965, She and her husband, David were high school sweethearts and were married on May 31, 1969 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Just a few days ago, they celebrated their 50th anniversary. Donna was retired from the former Davenport Bank & Trust where she worked as a teller for many years. She also assisted in the family business, McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf and Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge, Iowa. She and her husband, David enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and especially loved their trips to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. When Donna got behind the wheel of their Corvette, she was 16 years old again and insisted the top be down, regardless of the weather. David & Donna had many great adventures with their Corvette friends the last several years. Those left to honor her memory include her husband, David; her daughter, Christy Weber of Bettendorf; her son, Jon (Deb) Chambers of Bettendorf; her beloved grandchildren, Owen Weber, Ally Weber, Hayley Chambers, Samuel Chambers and Emily Miller; her sister, Roby (David) Bean of Bloomington, Illinois; her nephews, Jason Bean, Christopher Bean, Andrew Chambers and Christopher Chambers; her brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Brad and Sandy Chambers of Bloomington; her mother-in-law, Margaret Chambers of Wonder Lake, Illinois; and many wonderful friends whom she loved so much. Her parents preceded her in death. Online condolences may be expressed to her family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com