Donna J. Bandy
1944 - 2020
Donna J. Bandy

June 6, 1944-July 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donna J. Bandy, 76, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the services on Monday at the funeral home. Donna's services will be livestreamed on the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and utilize a face mask. Cremation rites will follow. Memorials may be made to the Oral Cancer Foundation.

Donna was born June 6, 1944 in Delavan, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert & Isabelle (Bohnhoff) Dohrmann. She was united in marriage to Bruce L. Bandy on December 28, 1982 in Clinton, Iowa.

Donna will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed her home along the river, fishing, camping and the outdoors.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Bruce; her daughters, Lisa (Ron) Neece of Wisconsin, Kimberly (Steve) Fadiga of Davenport and Christine Jackson (Marty Carter) of Davenport; her son, Dale (Judy) Johnson, Jr. of New Hampshire; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her brother, Ron (Carol) Dohrmann of DeWitt, Iowa; her half-brother, Frank Ratzlaff of Davenport; and her parents-in-law, Donald "Bobe" and Sylvia Lopez of Davenport.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerry Dohrmann; and her sister-in-law, Betty Ratzlaff.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Donna's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com



Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral service
04:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
