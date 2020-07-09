Donna J. Bandy

June 6, 1944-July 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donna J. Bandy, 76, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the services on Monday at the funeral home. Donna's services will be livestreamed on the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and utilize a face mask. Cremation rites will follow. Memorials may be made to the Oral Cancer Foundation.

Donna was born June 6, 1944 in Delavan, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert & Isabelle (Bohnhoff) Dohrmann. She was united in marriage to Bruce L. Bandy on December 28, 1982 in Clinton, Iowa.

Donna will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed her home along the river, fishing, camping and the outdoors.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Bruce; her daughters, Lisa (Ron) Neece of Wisconsin, Kimberly (Steve) Fadiga of Davenport and Christine Jackson (Marty Carter) of Davenport; her son, Dale (Judy) Johnson, Jr. of New Hampshire; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her brother, Ron (Carol) Dohrmann of DeWitt, Iowa; her half-brother, Frank Ratzlaff of Davenport; and her parents-in-law, Donald "Bobe" and Sylvia Lopez of Davenport.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerry Dohrmann; and her sister-in-law, Betty Ratzlaff.

