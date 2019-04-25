Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Donna L. Veach-Buttgen

Donna L. Veach-Buttgen

April 23, 2019

DAVENPORT-Donna Lee Allchin Veach-Buttgen, 87, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to Seventh-day Adventist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, and her son, Tim Veach.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 25, 2019
