Donna L. Veach-Buttgen

April 23, 2019

DAVENPORT-Donna Lee Allchin Veach-Buttgen, 87, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to Seventh-day Adventist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, and her son, Tim Veach.