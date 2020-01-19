|
|
Donna Mae Robinson
June 18, 1938-January 14, 2020
DAVENPORT-Donna Mae Robinson, 81, Davenport died January 14, 2020, at home.
She was born June 18, 1938, to the late Alfred and Elvera (Trip) Schwerdtfeger. Donna operated Mrs. Clean Cleaning Service and was a foster parent to over 47 children.
Surviving are her husband, Steve; children, Judy (Ned), Edith and Monte; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and brother, Alfred.
Celebration of Life is from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26 at 206 East Lincolnway, Wheatland. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice Foundation or Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound.
A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 19, 2020