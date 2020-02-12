|
Donna Ruth Birkhofer
February 23, 1927- February 10, 2020
WILTON-Donna Ruth Birkhofer, 92, of Wilton, IA, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Leland Smith Assisted Living in Wilton.
Donna was born in Wilton on February 23, 1927 to Herman and Mildred (Ringgenberg) Thurston. She graduated from Wilton High School in 1945 and attended AIC in Davenport. Donna married Donald A. Birkhofer on June 30, 1946 in Wilton. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2006.
Donna was a mail clerk for the Wilton Post Office, retiring after 25 years of service.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #584. She served on the boards of Wilton Sunset Housing, the Wilton Pool, and the Wilton/Durant Food Pantry.
She never met a stranger and was well known as "Grandma Donnie" or "Donna B". She enjoyed traveling, reading, swimming, and dancing. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and attending their events.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3 to 6 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM.
Donna is survived by her daughter Amber Owens of Wilton, sons: Dean (Jean) Birkhofer of Davenport and Dr. Dewey (Jan) Birkhofer of Albert Lea, MN, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her brother Bourke (Carla) Thurston of Wilton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, sister: Gladys, and brothers: Robert, Dean, Landon and Keith Thurston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church or St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund in her memory.
