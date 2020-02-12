Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
For more information about
Donna Birkhofer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Wilton, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
the First Presbyterian Church
Wilton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Birkhofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Ruth Birkhofer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Ruth Birkhofer Obituary

Donna Ruth Birkhofer

February 23, 1927- February 10, 2020

WILTON-Donna Ruth Birkhofer, 92, of Wilton, IA, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Leland Smith Assisted Living in Wilton.

Donna was born in Wilton on February 23, 1927 to Herman and Mildred (Ringgenberg) Thurston. She graduated from Wilton High School in 1945 and attended AIC in Davenport. Donna married Donald A. Birkhofer on June 30, 1946 in Wilton. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2006.

Donna was a mail clerk for the Wilton Post Office, retiring after 25 years of service.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #584. She served on the boards of Wilton Sunset Housing, the Wilton Pool, and the Wilton/Durant Food Pantry.

She never met a stranger and was well known as "Grandma Donnie" or "Donna B". She enjoyed traveling, reading, swimming, and dancing. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and attending their events.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3 to 6 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM.

Donna is survived by her daughter Amber Owens of Wilton, sons: Dean (Jean) Birkhofer of Davenport and Dr. Dewey (Jan) Birkhofer of Albert Lea, MN, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her brother Bourke (Carla) Thurston of Wilton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, sister: Gladys, and brothers: Robert, Dean, Landon and Keith Thurston.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church or St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund in her memory.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -