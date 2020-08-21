Donna Vestal

September 17, 1932-August 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donna Vestal, 87, of Davenport, Iowa lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Donna was born on September 17, 1932 in Centerville, IA as the youngest child of Charles Kennedy and Jeanetta (Gott) Kennedy. A natural caregiver, Donna left school at an early age to care for her mother whose health was failing.

On May 29, 1949 she married George Vestal and relocated to Davenport, IA where she stayed home to raise and care for their four daughters.

In addition to the love and care she gave many over the years, Donna will be remembered as a devoted Chicago Cubs fan, a bingo player who loved to shop and take occasional bus trips to the casino. Her biggest joy was her family, especially having gatherings at her house for every holiday, birthday, and milestones. Donna was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Davenport.

A private Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 between 3:00-6:00pm at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. The family asks guests to please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask is requested.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Linda (Ron) Gentz, Sandy (Bob) Speer, Becky Fortner, Judy (Rich) Huseman; grandchildren, Jim (Kim) Bladel, Jeff (Andrea) Bladel, CJ (Terry) Gentz, Kim (Jeff) Haynes, Chris (Kristy) Speer, Ryan (Missy) Speer, Jenni (Brian) DeGerengel, Kaden Fortner, Lisa Fortner, Rachel (Jerry) Helwig, and Lesley (Brian) Larson; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents, and five siblings.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciate to the staff at Senior Star Elmore Place who loved and cared for Donna during her long-fought battle with Alzheimer's.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, an organization leading the charge to end this disease, and all other dementia related organizations. Online tributes and condolences may be left at www.TheRungeMortuary.com.