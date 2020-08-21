1/1
Donna Vestal
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Vestal

September 17, 1932-August 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donna Vestal, 87, of Davenport, Iowa lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Donna was born on September 17, 1932 in Centerville, IA as the youngest child of Charles Kennedy and Jeanetta (Gott) Kennedy. A natural caregiver, Donna left school at an early age to care for her mother whose health was failing.

On May 29, 1949 she married George Vestal and relocated to Davenport, IA where she stayed home to raise and care for their four daughters.

In addition to the love and care she gave many over the years, Donna will be remembered as a devoted Chicago Cubs fan, a bingo player who loved to shop and take occasional bus trips to the casino. Her biggest joy was her family, especially having gatherings at her house for every holiday, birthday, and milestones. Donna was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Davenport.

A private Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 between 3:00-6:00pm at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. The family asks guests to please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask is requested.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Linda (Ron) Gentz, Sandy (Bob) Speer, Becky Fortner, Judy (Rich) Huseman; grandchildren, Jim (Kim) Bladel, Jeff (Andrea) Bladel, CJ (Terry) Gentz, Kim (Jeff) Haynes, Chris (Kristy) Speer, Ryan (Missy) Speer, Jenni (Brian) DeGerengel, Kaden Fortner, Lisa Fortner, Rachel (Jerry) Helwig, and Lesley (Brian) Larson; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents, and five siblings.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciate to the staff at Senior Star Elmore Place who loved and cared for Donna during her long-fought battle with Alzheimer's.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, an organization leading the charge to end this disease, and all other dementia related organizations. Online tributes and condolences may be left at www.TheRungeMortuary.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved