Donnie Wyldes

May 13, 1938- August 9, 2020

MOLINE-Donnie L. Wyldes, Sr., 82, of Moline, formerly of Davenport, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at the funeral home. To send condolences or view funeral service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 10am on Friday.

Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials can be made to his family.

Donnie was born May 13, 1938 in Numa, IA, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Parker and Rosa Wyldes. Donnie has 2 brothers and one sister.

Donnie married Vivian Amburn in 1963. They had 4 children, Marcia Chapman, Travis Wyldes, Kimberly Stickell and Sonya Trudgeon.

Donnie has 3 children from a previous marriage, Donnie Jr., Fort Madison, IA, Kenneth, Mesa, AZ and Karen, New Liberty, IA.

Donnie worked at Oscar Meyer, Davenport retiring after 33 ½ years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, working around the yard, feeding the birds and deer in the backyard and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Donnie was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.

Survivors include his wife, Vivian; children, Marcia (David) Chapman, Mesa, AZ, Travis (Theresa) Wyldes, McDonough, GA, Kim (Jason) Stickell, Moline and Sonya (Phil) Trudgeon, Ft. Myers, FL; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Howard and Bruce; sister, Jeanie; aunt, Betty and uncle, Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-dad, aunts and uncles.