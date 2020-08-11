1/1
Donnie Wyldes
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donnie Wyldes

May 13, 1938- August 9, 2020

MOLINE-Donnie L. Wyldes, Sr., 82, of Moline, formerly of Davenport, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at the funeral home. To send condolences or view funeral service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 10am on Friday.

Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials can be made to his family.

Donnie was born May 13, 1938 in Numa, IA, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Parker and Rosa Wyldes. Donnie has 2 brothers and one sister.

Donnie married Vivian Amburn in 1963. They had 4 children, Marcia Chapman, Travis Wyldes, Kimberly Stickell and Sonya Trudgeon.

Donnie has 3 children from a previous marriage, Donnie Jr., Fort Madison, IA, Kenneth, Mesa, AZ and Karen, New Liberty, IA.

Donnie worked at Oscar Meyer, Davenport retiring after 33 ½ years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, working around the yard, feeding the birds and deer in the backyard and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Donnie was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.

Survivors include his wife, Vivian; children, Marcia (David) Chapman, Mesa, AZ, Travis (Theresa) Wyldes, McDonough, GA, Kim (Jason) Stickell, Moline and Sonya (Phil) Trudgeon, Ft. Myers, FL; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Howard and Bruce; sister, Jeanie; aunt, Betty and uncle, Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-dad, aunts and uncles.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Rafferty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rafferty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
309-797-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved