Bethel Assembly of God
3535 38th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethel Assembly of God
Rock Island, IA
Dora Larson


1946 - 2019
Dora Larson Obituary

Dora Larson

August 26, 1946-July 18, 2019

EAST MOLINE, IL-Dora Larson, 72, of East Moline, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Bethel Assembly of God, Rock Island. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family.

Dora was born on August 26, 1946, in Rock Island, the daughter of Gerald C. and M. Lucille (Brooks) Lindquist. She married Kenneth R. Larson on June 20, 1964, in Coal Valley. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2002. Dora had been employed by the Illinois Department of Corrections and served as a Victim's Advocate with Protecting All Children Together.

Survivors include her children, Shelly (Brett) Henderson, Orion, Mark (Sandy) Larson, Lynn Center, John (Blaine) Larson, Divernon, IL; grandchildren, Joelle, Kaitlyn, Brittnee, Justin, Olivia, Noah, Tyler; great grandchildren, Tristyhn and Mya; brothers, Herb (Karen) Lindquist, Coal City, IL, Ron (Deb) Lindquist, Ottumwa, IA; sisters, Sharon (Tim) Miner, Waverly, IA, Gail Doss, Moline; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and daughter, Vicki.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 23, 2019
