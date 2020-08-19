Dorrine Kay Buhman

August 4, 1940 - August 17, 2020

WALCOTT - Dorrine Kay Buhman, age 80, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home on Monday, August 17, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will take place in Walcott Cemetery, Walcott, Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Dorrine was born on August 4, 1940, the daughter of Wilbert and Vesta (Broders) Paulsen in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School in Davenport. Dorrine married Marvin J. Buhman in 1959. They later divorced.

In her younger years, Dorrine worked in the office at Davenport West High School. She also worked as a Secretary for Buhman Trucking and later for J&J Farm Supply in Walcott. She enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan. She also always looked forward to her Thursday outings provided by Riverbend Transit. Dorrine never let Multiple Sclerosis keep her spirit down. No matter what, she always had an upbeat and positive attitude and a smile on her face. Most of all, Dorrine cherished spending time with her family.

Dorrine will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Patti (Norman) LeCompte of Walcott, Iowa and Kelli (Steven) Butcher of Walcott; her sons, Dennis (Terri) Buhman of Durant, Iowa and William (Tammy) Buhman of Walcott; four grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Buhman, Raquel Butcher, Kayla Buhman, and Stevie Butcher; three great grandchildren, Brody, Bryn, and Branch Buhman; three brothers, Dan (Marlene) Paulsen, Darryl (Carmel) Paulsen, and David (Laura) Paulsen; and special friend, Rita Stange. The family would also like to thank Kelly Studer for her loving care and devotion to Dorrine over the past 26 years.

Dorrine was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Richard Paulsen.