1/1
Doreen Buhman
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorrine Kay Buhman

August 4, 1940 - August 17, 2020

WALCOTT - Dorrine Kay Buhman, age 80, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home on Monday, August 17, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will take place in Walcott Cemetery, Walcott, Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Dorrine was born on August 4, 1940, the daughter of Wilbert and Vesta (Broders) Paulsen in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School in Davenport. Dorrine married Marvin J. Buhman in 1959. They later divorced.

In her younger years, Dorrine worked in the office at Davenport West High School. She also worked as a Secretary for Buhman Trucking and later for J&J Farm Supply in Walcott. She enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan. She also always looked forward to her Thursday outings provided by Riverbend Transit. Dorrine never let Multiple Sclerosis keep her spirit down. No matter what, she always had an upbeat and positive attitude and a smile on her face. Most of all, Dorrine cherished spending time with her family.

Dorrine will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Patti (Norman) LeCompte of Walcott, Iowa and Kelli (Steven) Butcher of Walcott; her sons, Dennis (Terri) Buhman of Durant, Iowa and William (Tammy) Buhman of Walcott; four grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Buhman, Raquel Butcher, Kayla Buhman, and Stevie Butcher; three great grandchildren, Brody, Bryn, and Branch Buhman; three brothers, Dan (Marlene) Paulsen, Darryl (Carmel) Paulsen, and David (Laura) Paulsen; and special friend, Rita Stange. The family would also like to thank Kelly Studer for her loving care and devotion to Dorrine over the past 26 years.

Dorrine was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Richard Paulsen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved