Dorene Luella Mae Ruby

May 21, 1934- August 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dorene Luella Mae Ruby, 86, of Davenport passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2pm at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com

Dorene was born May 21, 1934 in Davenport, the daughter of Theodore and Irene (Ireland) Mairet. She married Robert Adrian in 1952, they divorced in 1957. She married Myron Levetzow in 1960 and they later divorced in 1973. She married Leroy Ruby in 1976 and he preceded her in death in 1993.

She was an avid reader who also loved gardening. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family who adored her in return. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, sons, Kim, Jim (Anita) and Steve (Candy ) Adrian, all of Davenport; daughters Kathy (Jim) Christensen, Eldridge, IA and Kris (Mark) Petrach, Blue Grass and son, Jeff (Lori) Levetzow, Davenport; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sisters: Barbara Bajurin, Las Vegas, Carole Wulff, Davenport and Teddy (Vern) Steinhoff, Henderson, NV and several nieces and nephews. Her parents and her best friend, Barbara Fink preceded her in death.