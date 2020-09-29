Doris A. Mullin

December 28, 1938-September 26, 2020

DAVENPORT-Doris A. Mullin, 81, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Silvercrest at Woodlands Creek in Clive, Iowa.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at church. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Doris was born December 28, 1938 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of John and Hazel (Houk) Tee. She married Thomas Mullin October 20, 1962. He preceded her in death December 30, 2004.

Doris was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport, where she previously worked as the parish secretary. She was active in the Altar and Rosary Society and different fundraising events at church as well as the former Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open. She enjoyed gardening and dinner with her friends. Her greatest joy was being grandmother to her eight grandchildren, and she would travel anywhere to see them.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Dennis (Michelle) Mullin of Clive, Iowa, Mike (Christine Pearson) Mullin of Coppell, Texas, Cathy (Paul) Martin of Omaha, Nebraska, Maureen McAuliffe of Urbandale, Iowa, and Barbara (Joel) Nelson of Urbandale, Iowa; grandchildren, Matthew, Erin, Claire, Thomas, Connor, Sean, Anna, and Sara; brother, John Tee of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Thomas.

Online condolences may be made to Doris' family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.