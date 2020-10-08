Doris E. Miller

March 29, 1936-September 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Doris E. Miller, 84, of Davenport passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport. In keeping with her wishes and generous spirit, her body was donated to the University of Iowa for the advancement of research and education.

A private family memorial service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed by visiting www.JesusIsTheBridge.org, and click on Live Broadcast. Memorials may be directed to Asbury United Methodist Church or to the PEO Educational Loan Fund. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Doris was born at home on the family farm just southeast of Lisbon, Iowa on March 29, 1936, the daughter of Willard and Clara (Novak) Light. She attended Pioneer #7 Country School, one mile south of her home, for grades 1st-3rd, and rode the bus to Lisbon Community School for grades 4th-12th. In 1957, Doris graduated from Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls where she earned a degree in vocational home economics and was active in her sorority and President of the Home Economics Club.

On June 29, 1957, Doris married Rev. Eugene "Gene" L. Miller, Pastor of the Lisbon and Mechanicsville United Methodist Churches. They remained in their hometown for six years, during which time their son, Alan Eugene was born. In 1963, they moved to Tipton, Iowa where Gene served the Tipton United Methodist Church for nine years and Anita Sue became their daughter. In Tipton, Doris founded and was a teacher at what is now, "Little Friends Pre-School." Gene served Broadway United Methodist Church in Council Bluffs for seven years before being called to serve for six years as District Superintendent for the Dubuque District. While serving in Iowa Falls, Doris worked as a substitute teacher. Gene was later called to Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf, and Doris served as a secretary in a law office. She joined the PEO Sisterhood in 1964 and was a 56-year member. She was a devoted wife and mother, and was especially proud of her seven grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory are her son, Alan (Kris) Miller of Gilbert, Iowa; her daughter, Anita (Keith) Lowe of Mt. Vernon, Iowa; grandchildren, Sara (Nic) Hovland, Jammie Lowe, Nick (Cheyenne) Lowe, Jeff Miller, Becca Lowe, Jenna (Stephen) Kester, Megan Miller; great-grandchildren, Ari and Ezra Lowe, Noah and Carter Hovland, Clay and Callyn Lowe, Hazel and Luke Kester.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 ½ years, Gene, in 2016.

