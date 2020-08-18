Doris Adelle Guy

September 28, 1925 - August 16, 2020

WILTON - Doris Adelle Guy, age 94, of Wilton, IA, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Masks are recommended for both events. Memorials may be given to the Wilton United Methodist Church in her memory. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Doris was born on September 28, 1925, the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Gauthier) Covell in rural Cedar County. She graduated from Wilton High School with the Class of 1942 and later attended the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport. After college, Doris worked as a Secretary at the Rock Island Arsenal for several years. She married Robert Guy on April 4, 1945 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Robert died on November 15, 2010.

Doris was a homemaker, who cherished taking care of her family. She also worked alongside her husband, Robert on the family farm, before they retired in 1984. She was a member of the Wilton United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star #167, and the American Legion Auxiliary #584. She enjoyed creating and collecting porcelain dolls. Most of all, Doris loved to research her family genealogy.

Doris will be dearly missed by her children, Robert (Linda) Guy of Muscatine, Iowa and Judith (Alan) Whitmore of Muscatine; seven grandchildren, Staci, Brandon, Brett, Adam, Rachel, Luke and Dustin, ten great grandchildren, Fiona, Isabella, Jackson, Tate, Keegan, Ayden, Maiya, Steven, Ella, and Xander.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; two sisters, Ethelyn Morrison and Donna Nolte.