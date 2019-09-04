|
Doris Irene Porth (Fisher)
September 8, 1929-August 4, 2019
Doris Irene Porth (Fisher), 89, died from complications of Alzheimer's Disease after a brave and many year battle on August 4th, 2019 in League City, Texas.
Doris was born on September 8th, 1929 in East Moline, IL to Loyd and Mary Fisher (Dumolien). She graduated from Davenport High School in 1947. After High School, she pursued a career in Nursing. She received her Diploma in Nursing from St. Lukes Hospital School of Nursing in Davenport, IA in 1951. She went on to complete her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Northwestern State College of Louisiana in 1971. During nursing school, she met and dated Wendell A. Porth. They were married on July 1, 1951. They enjoyed living in many cities during his career in the U.S. Air Force and then with the National Weather Bureau to include Hickam AFB, Hawaii and Juneau, Alaska. They were married for 22 years until his death in 1973.
Doris went on to have a prolific career after her husband's death. She was accepted into the administration program and became the second female hospital administrator for Humana, Inc. After successfully completing the administration program in Richmond, VA, she became the Administrator of Humana Hospital- Daytona Beach in FL. From 1979-1984. In 1985 she was promoted to the Administrator of Humana Hospital- San Leandro in CA. While there she was named Outstanding Administrator in the Pacific Region in 1988. She served on the board of directors for the San Leandro Chamber of Commerce as well as serving as their president in 1993-1994. A few of her memberships include American College of Healthcare Executives, San Leandro Scholarship foundation, Board of Directors- East Bay Hospital Conference, Mayor's Advisory Committee on Addiction, Advisory Board for the Formation of a Nursing Center- Hospital Council of Northern California, Advisory Council- Community Adult Day Care Center at St. Peter's, and the Board of Vocational School - Alameda County. In addition, Doris was an advisor to Future Business Women of America for high school students and was a much loved mentor to the young women in the program. Doris was also listed in the book of Who's Who of American Women. She retired from Humana in 1994 and enjoyed consulting work until 1999. After retirement she continued to be the matriarch of the family; supporting, loving, and caring for her family and friends. She especially enjoyed being able to help raise her grandchildren. Her family and friends will always remember her as a very intelligent, loving, and extremely caring person.
Doris is survived by her children, Wendell Jr. and his wife Mary, Brian, and Rebecca all from the Houston, Texas area, her sisters Clara Myers of Madison, Wisconsin and Edith Nelson of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sister in Law Dawn Fisher of Bettendorf, Iowa; 6 grandchildren - Lauren, Garrett, Taylor, William, Zachary, and Isabella, as well as 3 great-grandchildren; and many much loved nieces and nephews and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wendell Porth, brother Larry Fisher, and brother in laws Richard Myers and Hartley Nelson.
A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Runge Funeral Home, 838 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport, IA to be followed by a Luncheon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Doris's wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Alzheimer's .