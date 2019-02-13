Doris J. Carlson December 7, 1925-February 11, 2019 CLINTON-Doris J. Carlson, age 93 of Clinton, passed away Monday February 11, 2019 at Park Vista Retirement Living in Camanche. A funeral service will take place at 3 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until the service hour at 3 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the of Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com. Doris was born on the family farm in Clinton on December 7, 1925, the daughter of William and Christine (Manning) Peters. She married Glenn Carlson on August 17, 1945 in Clinton. Glenn passed away in 2009. Doris belonged to the Moose Club, the Odeon and the Clinton Postal Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed dancing, annual family fishing trips to Wisconsin, playing cards and walking. She most of all enjoyed being with and caring for her family. She would do anything for her family. Doris is survived by her son, Rich Carlson of Clinton; her daughter, Rita (Craig) Dinsdale of Byron, MN; six grandchildren, Stacey (Dan) Parks of Clinton, Adrien (Nathan) Kessler of Eldridge, Amanda (James) Taylor of Mantorville, MN, Jaime (Chad) Miller of Byron, MN, Chelsea (Tommy) Weinrich of Plainview, MN and Calvin (Karlee) Dinsdale of Kasson, MN; 11 great grandchildren, Carson, Hannah, Olivia, Charlotte, Ellie, Cora, Blake, Brooklyn, Clayton, Oliver and Penelope; her brother Robert (Martha) Peters of Melbourne, AK and several nieces and nephews. Doris also shared a special relationship with Becky Musel and Judy Aurand. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Glenn; daughters Nancy Jo and Karen Carlson; and her sister Marian Ebensberger.