Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Pecoraro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Jean Pecoraro


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Jean Pecoraro Obituary
Doris Jean Pecoraro
April 21, 1927-December 11, 2019
DAVENPORT-Doris Jean Pecoraro, 92, of Davenport, IA passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. She will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences and tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Doris was born a daughter of Edward and Francis (Beckstrom) McCaffery on April 21, 1927 in Moline, IL. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to Charles J. Pecoraro on June 5, 1948 in Moline. He passed away on March 23, 2008. Doris worked for 8 years at National Licorice Co. before working in housekeeping at Genesis (Mercy Hospital) where she retired.
Doris was a strong Irish woman, who always carried herself as a lady. She was a very nurturing, wonderful caretaker and loved children.
Those honoring her legacy include her children, Anthony (Phylis) Pecoraro of Bettendorf, IA, Thomas Pecoraro of Davenport, IA and Tina Denney of Davenport, IA; sister, Donna Downing; grandchildren: Laura, Joseph, Kevin, Gina, David, and Jessica; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles J. Pecoraro; and sister, Beverly Peck.
A special thank you to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their loving, compassionate care of Doris and her family.
Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -