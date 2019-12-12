|
Doris Jean Pecoraro
April 21, 1927-December 11, 2019
DAVENPORT-Doris Jean Pecoraro, 92, of Davenport, IA passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. She will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences and tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Doris was born a daughter of Edward and Francis (Beckstrom) McCaffery on April 21, 1927 in Moline, IL. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to Charles J. Pecoraro on June 5, 1948 in Moline. He passed away on March 23, 2008. Doris worked for 8 years at National Licorice Co. before working in housekeeping at Genesis (Mercy Hospital) where she retired.
Doris was a strong Irish woman, who always carried herself as a lady. She was a very nurturing, wonderful caretaker and loved children.
Those honoring her legacy include her children, Anthony (Phylis) Pecoraro of Bettendorf, IA, Thomas Pecoraro of Davenport, IA and Tina Denney of Davenport, IA; sister, Donna Downing; grandchildren: Laura, Joseph, Kevin, Gina, David, and Jessica; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles J. Pecoraro; and sister, Beverly Peck.
A special thank you to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their loving, compassionate care of Doris and her family.
Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019