Doris Louise Denny
1930 - 2020
Doris Louise

August 26, 1930- August 25, 2020

MAITLAND, FL-Doris Louise Denny passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Savanah Grand in Maitland, Florida, one day shy of her 90th birthday.

A time of sharing will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Doris was born August 26, 1930 to Esta May (Burnett) and Fredrick Leon Heskett in Iowa City, Iowa.

Doris married William "Lyle" Denny in July 1947. They raised three children together, James Lyle Denny, Richard Alan Denny, and Linda Kay Denny.

Doris was the oldest of seven children. She wore many career hats in her lifetime, working for Oscar Meyer for 17 years, owning and operating Denny's Tower Cafe in DeWitt from 1972 to 1978, Ralston Purina for several years, opening and operating her own restaurant in Pleasant Valley, Valley Vittles, to which she retired from after 13 years. Doris was never one to sit around, and after a few years, she went to work at Wal-Mart in Davenport, continuing to share her larger than life smile.

Doris loved her family and friends. She loved traveling, crocheting, bowling with her sisters, and loved to laugh and smile. She was a giver in all ways.

Doris was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; her three children; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice (Ike) Eisenhower and Elsie (Charles) Jackson.

Doris is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Fredrick and Milly Heskett of Davenport, grandchildren, Craig Boyd, Winter Springs, Florida, Geanie and Stanley Sotelo, Winter Springs, Florida, Michelle and Jason Snell, Davenport, and Rick and Ashley Denny, Walcott; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews, who will all miss her more than words could ever speak.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
AUG
29
Service
02:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
563-322-4438
